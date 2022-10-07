Sheriff's office investigating 'numerous' vehicle burglaries in Denham Springs area

Authorities are investigating "numerous" vehicle burglaries that occurred in the Denham Springs area earlier this week, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
Detectives determined that the burglaries occurred in the late evening hours of Oct. 4 through the early morning hours of Oct. 5. They said "several unknown suspects" -- who are said to "frequent" Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes -- burglarized "numerous unsecured vehicles" near the 31,000 stretch of Dunn Road in Denham Springs.
The sheriff's office on Thursday released an 11-second video clip of one of the suspects looking into a car. Detectives also released photos of some of the suspects, taken from surveillance footage.
"[Detectives] are looking to ID, locate & have a word with the suspects," the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
