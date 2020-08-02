The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office seeks the public's help in finding a young man missing since the early morning hours of Aug. 1.
Ryder Bishop, the name of the missing person, was last seen at Ashley Heights Trailer Park off of Buddy Ellis Road. No foul play is suspected at this time, according to the sheriff's office.
Bishop is described as:
- 5'6 tall
- 125 pounds
- Brown hair
- Blue eyes
- Last seen wearing: A white t-shirt, Black shorts & Black high top Nike shoes
Bishop is still believed to be in Livingston Parish.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-686-2241 x1.
