There's three suspects on the loose - and a dog.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying three suspects, and their dog, who stole from a 'beauty retailer' on Juban Road.
According to the sheriff, the suspects committed the crime last week. They stole over 50 items worth over $3,000.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
