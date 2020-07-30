There's a new homicide investigation in Livingston Parish.
On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to James Chapel Road North in Holden in reference to a possible deceased human discovered.
"When deputies arrived on scene Tuesday, a body was recovered," Sheriff Jason Ard explained. "The body was in poor condition due to decomposition, and it's believed the body had been at that location for approximately a week."
New information obtained Thursday leads deputies to suspect foul play in this case.
"An autopsy completed (Thursday) and revealed more details on the victim," Sheriff Ard continued. "The victim is believed to be a male in his early 40s, and the cause of death was determined to be from a gun shot wound. Detectives are now attempting to positively identify the victim.
"Our investigation is ongoing."
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
