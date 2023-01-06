Two suspects stole more than $1,000 in food from Walmart before leading authorities on a car chase that ended with one being arrested, though the other is still on the run, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said deputies responded to a theft in progress at the Watson Walmart Supercenter around 8 p.m. Thursday. Ard said two suspects were loading more than $1,000 worth of stolen food into a vehicle when they arrived.
The suspects then attempted to flee the scene, but the driver soon turned down into a dead-end roadway before fleeing on foot. The passenger is in custody, Ard said, and all stoelng oods have been recovered.
Though authorities have not released the identity of the driver, deputies said the driver has been identified.
