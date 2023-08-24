The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office - in conjunction with several other local law enforcement agencies - will increase patrols and conduct sobriety check points in Livingston Parish.
These measures are part of the ‘Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over’ campaign, in an effort to protect citizens from those who choose to drink and drive, the sheriff's office said.
Specifics will not be released in advance.
Grant monies, made available through a federal grant administered by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, will fund overtime pay for the officers involved.
Motorists are urged to drive carefully and comply with all Louisiana Traffic regulations.
For a state that is supposedly sooo pro-citizen’s rights, our law enforcement agencies are MORE THAN HAPPY to vacuum up federal grant money in order to stalk citizens with random invasions of thier provscy by FORCING them to pull over for NO REASON other than to smell their breath and gaze into their eyes for even the SLIGHTEST reason to make a case for impaired driving!!!
These random “checkpoints” SHOULD BE ILLEGAL and a state like Louisiana should definitly NOT be involved in such a massive violation of our rights!
