An armed suspect tied to shootings in multiple parishes will face two counts of attempted first degree murder in Livingston Parish upon his capture, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.

Matthew Mire, 31, has been on the run since around midnight and is considered “armed and dangerous,” authorities said. It is believed he shot two people in Livingston Parish and two more in Ascension Parish before shooting at authorities in East Baton Rouge Parish.

“Right now, we have two warrants on him for two counts of attempted first degree murder,” Ard told The News. “Once we finish, if there’s any other charges, we’ll add them as we go.”

The two victims in Livingston Parish have since been released from the hospital and are expected to recover, Ard said.

That is not the case in Ascension Parish, where one of the victims, 37-year-old ​​Pamela Adair, died from her injuries. The other victim, 43-year-old Joseph Schexnayder, remains in the hospital in “critical but stable condition,” according to Sheriff Bobby Webre.

In Ascension Parish, Mire is wanted for first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, illegal use of weapons, home invasion, and illegal possession of stolen things up to $25,000, according to Webre.

So far, authorities have yet to learn of a motive for the crimes, though it seems Mire knew all of the victims.

“That’s always the question, ‘What is the motive?’” Ard said. “We just don’t know what that is yet.”

According to Ard, Mire’s crime spree began around midnight in the 17,000 stretch of Highway 444 in Livingston. His neighbors heard “rumbling outside” from their porch, and when they went to check out the noise, “[Mire] swings the door open and starts shooting at them,” Ard said.

“He actually covers his face with his arm and opens fire,” Ard said.

After injuring the male in the arm and the female in the arm and leg, Ard said Mire then fled through a wooded area and stole a truck that he then drove to Prairieville, which is where the second shooting occurred.

Webre said deputies arrived at the scene around 3 a.m. and entered the home only to find “two adult victims (Adair and Schexnayder) suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.”

After those two incidents, Mire drove to East Baton Rouge Parish and shot at a state trooper who attempted to pull him over, around 5 a.m. Since then, sheriff’s offices in all three parishes as well as State Police have teamed up on a massive manhunt to find Mire.

“We’re currently working with all those agencies to try to get him into custody now,” Ard said.