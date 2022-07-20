Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 94F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.