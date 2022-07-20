Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred in a Denham Springs neighborhood late Wednesday night.
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said deputies were dispatched to the area of 4H Club Road after receiving reports of “multiple shots fired.”
At this time, it is unclear how many shots were fired, how many people fired those shots, what led to the shooting, and how many people suffered injuries in the incident.
“We do know there are reports of one or more victims being treated for what appears to be non-life threatening injuries at a hospital in Baton Rouge,” Ard said in a statement. “Detectives are trying to determine if those patients are related to the scene in Livingston Parish.”
Ard said his office is working with authorities in East Baton Rouge Parish but noted that it is “still early in our investigation.” No other information was made available.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
