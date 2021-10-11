Matthew Mire, the suspect linked to shootings in multiple parishes, including two that were fatal, was captured late Saturday night after a day-long manhunt and is now under “constant watch” while receiving treatment at a local medical facility.
Upon his release, Mire, 31, will face a slew of charges in East Baton Rouge, Ascension, and Livingston parishes, including for first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, first degree murder of a police officer, and attempted first degree murder of a police officer.
Authorities captured Mire around 10 p.m. on Saturday following a lengthy search of the wooded area near Hoo Shoo Too Road at the Tiger Bend Bridge. Mire was caught nearly 24 hours after his alleged shooting spree began, leaving two people dead and three others injured.
According to authorities, Mire shot two in Livingston Parish, shot another two in Ascension, with one dying, and shot at two State Police troopers. One of those troopers, Master Trooper Adam Gaubert, was killed in the attack, according to State Police.
After being located and taken into custody, Mire was transported to a medical facility for injuries he sustained from a K-9 bite and suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg, according to a statement from Louisiana State Police.
“Troopers are maintaining constant watch over Mire at the medical facility and he will be booked on the warrant charges upon release,” the statement read.
According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, Mire’s shooting spree began around midnight Oct. 9 in the 17,000 stretch of Highway 444 in Livingston. Mire’s neighbors heard “rumbling outside” from their porch, and when they went to check out the noise, Mire allegedly swung the door open and started shooting.
“He actually covers his face with his arm and opens fire,” Ard said, noting that Mire allegedly shot the male in the arm and the female in the arm and leg.
The two victims in Livingston Parish have since been released from the hospital and are expected to recover, Ard said. In Livingston Parish, Ard said Mire will face two counts of attempted first degree murder.
After the local shooting, Mire then fled through a wooded area and stole a truck that he then drove to Prairieville, which is where the second shooting occurred. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said deputies arrived at the scene on Dutton Road around 3 a.m. and entered the home to find “two adult victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.”
One of the victims, 37-year-old Pamela Adair, died from her injuries. The other victim, 43-year-old Joseph Schexnayder, was in the hospital this weekend in “critical but stable condition,” according to Webre.
In Ascension Parish, Mire will face first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, illegal use of weapons, home invasion, and illegal possession of stolen things up to $25,000, according to Webre.
Around the time of the Prairieville shooting, authorities believe Mire ambushed Gaubert, a 19-year veteran of the force, noting that the shooting occurred “in close proximity to the Dutton Road shooting” that night.
Following the first three shootings, Mire was involved in a pursuit where he fired a weapon at a separate state trooper, who exchanged gunfire with Mire during the incident and was not injured.
Mire was captured late Saturday night, ending a massive manhunt that at times spanned three parishes.
