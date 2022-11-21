Law enforcement is still on the scene of a deadly crash that claimed the lives of two people Monday afternoon, authorities said.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard released new details regarding the crash that occurred on LA Highway 16 north of Sims Road, which is north of the Watson area.
Ard said that the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office was involved in a short pursuit prior to the crash.
"Deputies were attempting to stop the driver who was wanted for outstanding felony warrants," Ard said. "The driver refused to stop & collided with another vehicle after crossing the center line."
There were two passengers riding with the unidentified driver, and both died as a result of the crash. Ard said authorities are still working to contact next of kin.
The suspect driver is being treated at a local hospital, according to Ard. Those who were in the other vehicle are also at a local hospital "being treated for moderate to serious injuries."
"We are working with our First Responder partners to learn more," Ard said. "As more details are confirmed, we’ll update. Until then, please respect the privacy of these families."
