The Livingston Parish real estate market is still hot, but a shortage of inventory is cooling off the record numbers seen in the first quarter.
205 detached, single-family homes sold in the fourth month of the year. The average sold price was $232,389, staying over the $230,000 mark for the fourth month in a row. That's a total inventory sold of $47,639,883.
This number of homes sold in April actually decreased from the 437 sold in the previous month of March. The average days on market fell from 42 in March to 36 in April. Both of these factors indicate a tightening of inventory with more buyers looking for homes than there were available for sale.
Despite low inventory, the market still shows significant growth overall. When compared with April of 2020, April 2021 saw an increase of 107 homes sold and an increase in the average home price of $10,779.
434 NE Centerville in Denham Springs was the most expensive home sold in March 2021 at $459,000. The three bedroom, three and a half bathroom home has 2785 square feet living area and sold for $164.81 per square foot.
