Authorities are searching for a missing 93-year-old man who family members said suffers from dementia.
Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert, on behalf of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, for 93-year-old Donald Francis Slater, Sr., who was last seen between midnight and 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9.
According to LSP spokesperson Dustin Dwight, Slater was at 10405 Belle Isle Drive in Denham Springs when he took car keys from his wife’s purse and left in the middle of the night.
Slater was seen traveling in a silver 2019 Honda CR-V, bearing Louisiana license plate 687EUJ. He was wearing khaki pants and a khaki button-up sweater.
Slater suffers from dementia and cataracts and has a history of leaving his residence unsupervised. He is prohibited from night driving, according to Dwight.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Slater is 5-feet, 9-inches tall and 170 pounds.
"Family members say Slater, Sr. suffers from dementia, so they are concerned for his safety," the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1. People can also call Detective Bien Leblanc with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 933-9572 or call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.