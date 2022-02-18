The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is out in force this Friday evening, working together with Fire Protection District 5 as well as State Police to try and track down Donald F. Slater, who was reported missing by family.

Slater, 93, suffers from dementia. He was reported missing in the general Juban Crossing area, and was last seen on foot wearing a brown Aztec sweater and brown shorts.

Slater has white hair and blue eyes, is 5 feet 9 inches tall, and roughly 170 pounds. He went missing in December, 2021, but was found shortly after in a neighboring parish.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 225-686-2241 X1.

WHAT IS LOUISIANA SILVER ALERT ACT?

In 2008, the Louisiana legislature enacted legislation creating a Silver Alert program to identify and locate missing adults with a mental impairment, including Alzheimer’s disease or dementia (LRS 40:2530.1 Act No. 453).