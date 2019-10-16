HOLDEN -- Acadian Ambulance transported the occupants of a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 42, just east of Hwy. 441, to the hospital Wednesday afternoon, according to Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 2.
Shortly after 6 p.m., LPFPD No. 2 posted on its Facebook page images of an overturned vehicle — with significant frontal damage — lying in a ditch.
According to the LPFPD No. 2, the occupants sustained minor injuries and were transported by Acadian Ambulance. First responders from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were also present.
No other details were provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.