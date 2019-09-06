Two men were killed and a woman was injured in a boating accident on the upper Amite River on Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has reported.
Dustin Gore, 29, of St. Amant, and Trent Kelly, 27, of Baton Rouge, died in the single-vessel crash, the LDWF said in a press release. A 23-year-old woman in the boat was the lone survivor.
The investigation began around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, when the survivor notified agents that their boat had crashed into a submerged tree in the Amite River, about three or four miles north of Bayou Manchac.
Agents told the survivor, who was in the water without a personal flotation device (PFD), to grab a PFD from the wrecked boat until help arrived. A passerby then rescued the woman and brought her to the Carew Harris Boat Launch, just south of Denham Springs, until she was transported to the Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
When agents arrived at the scene, they found a submerged 16-foot aluminum vessel with a 75-horsepower engine wrecked amongst a downed tree in the water, the LDWF press release said. Agents then discovered the deceased bodies of Gore and Kelly near the wrecked boat and transported them back to the boat launch.
The bodies were then turned over to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death, the LDWF said.
First responders from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 9, and Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 2 assisted with the investigation.
The crash remains under investigation, the LDWF said.
