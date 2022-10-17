In less than one month, Denham Springs voters will elect a new city council.
The race will feature six candidates vying for five seats. Each person elected to office will serve a four-year term.
Four incumbents are looking to maintain their seats on the council: Amber Dugas, Lori Lamm-Williams, Robert Poole, and Jeff Wesley. Two others are looking to join: Jim Gilbert and Raphineas “Ray” Riley.
Voters have until the regular election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to make their selections. Early voting runs Oct. 25 - Nov. 1, excluding Sunday, at two locations:
– Denham Springs-Walker Branch of the Livingston Parish Library, located at 8101 US Hwy. 190
– Livingston Parish Registrar of Voters office (new location): 20400 Government Blvd. (located inside the Livingston Parish Assessor’s office)
As a reminder, there are no districts in Denham Springs since the city uses an “at-large” system. That means voters will select their top five candidates.
But before you cast your ballot, here’s a chance to get to know the candidates, in their own words.
Meet the Candidates
Amber Dugas: After graduating from LSU, my husband and I opened our restaurant, Taste Of Louisiana (TOLA) Cafe in the Denham Springs Antique Village. We owned and operated the restaurant for 17 years before transitioning to catering. I am a Denham Springs Main Street board member. We host and partner with the Merchants Association to organize multiple community-wide events that help preserve the Village, promote responsible growth, and support the city’s locally-owned small businesses. Like the majority of Denham Springs, we lost almost everything during the August 2016 flood. During rebuilding, I became involved in city government and an advocate for fellow business owners and neighbors. I continue to be humbled to be their voice and advocate as a council member.
Jim Gilbert: I have worked in the petrochemical industry for 36 years, including the past 21 at ExxonMobil, where my primary duties include managing funds and manpower for large projects and maintenance activities, troubleshooting complex problems, and training/mentoring people. I served our community for 16 years with Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 5 as a firefighter, station captain, training officer, and board member. I also served in local men’s and youth ministries, as a scout leader, and I am an involved member of the community. I am a Christian, conservative Republican, husband, father, and grandfather. I love my family and our incredible community. As a councilman, I promise to serve with the same integrity and conviction that inspire every area of my life.
Lori Lamm-Williams: I have served on the Denham Springs City Council for the past 20 years. During that time, I’ve been a part of tremendous growth and opportunity for the city, such as the inception of Bass Pro to paying off the bonds that financed the project. We took a failing sewer system and turned it into one of the best in the state. I currently serve as Mayor Pro-Temp. I’m married to Troy Williams, and we have four children, Laurel (and husband Cameron,) Jake, Jensen, (and husband Bryce,) and Meg. I have enjoyed serving this great city and look forward to the opportunity to continue moving us forward.
Robert Poole: I am a father of four, a small business owner, and a full-time seminary student, having been called to serve the Lord a little late in life. My background is extensive, though I have come to know that superior to a long list of qualifications is a heart to serve and a willingness to learn. My skills include management and administration as well as accounting and bookkeeping. I have years of experience in engineering and design of industrial instrumentation and control systems as well as a background in real estate. It has been a privilege to serve the citizens of Denham Springs in the past and I would be honored to receive your vote on Nov. 8.
Raphineas “Ray” Riley:
I am a lifelong resident of Denham Springs and have worked within the community my entire life. I have been married for more than 25 years and have four children. I have held supervisory roles with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System for the past 17 years. I have served on the Planning and Zoning Commission for the City of Denham Springs for more than six years. I also serve as a minister at First Church of God in Christ in Denham Springs. I am here to be a voice for all people in our community.
Jeff Wesley: I began my public service career as a police officer in 1980. During my tenure, I graduated from the F.B.I. National Academy, participated in the design and implementation of the parish-wide 911 system, served as its director for nine years, and spent 20 years as Denham Springs police chief. After retiring from law enforcement, I was elected to the city council, where I have had the honor of serving for the last eight years. I am employed by the National Center for Biomedical Research and Training at LSU, tasked with instructing public safety personnel across the country to respond to major incidents.
Why are you running for office?
Dugas: I am running for a second term and asking for your vote to continue building for the future of Denham Springs. A majority of my first term focused on rebuilding from the flood. Our infrastructure, our community, was catastrophically damaged. The Denham Strong planning meetings gave us a great road map to rebuilding, but there is still much to do. I am proud to be a voice on the City Council for responsible growth to promote and preserve our community of Denham Springs.
Gilbert: Community service and leadership are nothing new to me. I have served in various volunteer capacities most of my adult life. As an involved citizen, I regularly attend Denham Springs City Council meetings and Livingston Parish Council meetings. I research the issues, get involved, and support our city and parish leaders. I have a passion for service, and I am confident I have the qualifications and leadership skills to have a positive impact on our community. I believe it is important for our city to be involved in parish leadership. I am eager to involve other community members and use innovative ways to bring about positive change and responsible growth.
Lamm-Williams: I am running for re-election because I enjoy serving the people. My most rewarding job is the day-to-day phone calls when people have a small problem and they’re not sure how to get it handled. My goal for the next four years is to update and make changes to several of our ordinances. We have started this process but still have more work to do. I was proud to be a part of the erection of our new pavilion, “Municipal Oaks Pavilion,” which took the place of City Hall on Government Street. It was especially important to me since this was the municipal building my grandfather built when he was mayor. I'm excited to be a part of the revitalization of Spring Park as we once again clean and uncover the springs and allow the public to see where we got our name from. I’m also planning improvements to the old First Baptist Church Cemetery.
Poole: My vision for government aligns with the words of Thoreau, who said, “The government is best which governs the least.” I am, in many ways, a civil libertarian on social issues, though I have strong convictions for my own life. I am a staunch fiscal conservative and have regularly voted no, often the only council member to do so, on a host of spending proposals.
Riley: Doing what is right for Denham Springs is at the heart of why I am running for Denham Springs City Council. As a lifelong resident, I understand what is needed for our city. I want a seat at the table to help affect change in our community. The future of the city is in our hands to manage responsibly. I have taken public stances on issues that matter as it relates to the impact of specific planning and zoning issues and how the residents of Denham Springs will be impacted and protected.
Wesley: Serving on the council has given me the opportunity to give back to a community that has given so much to me. It is important that you feel safe, have a wholesome environment where you can raise your family, and respect and care for our older citizens. It is no accident that so many people want to live here. It is important that it remains such a wonderful place.
What is the most pressing issue (or issues) facing the city?
Dugas: One of the city’s most pressing issues continues to be drainage. This year, we voted to allocate a budget to develop a drainage department for the City of Denham Springs. The drainage department will proactively clean and maintain the drainage ditches for the City. The preservation of the community of Denham Springs is also essential for the future. The revitalization of Spring Park on River Road, maintaining Old City Hall in the Antique Village, and encouraging businesses to thrive through shopping local. We must grow responsibly to keep Denham Springs the city we love.
Gilbert: The Denham Springs community proved its resilience following the flood of 2016. However, such areas as Florida Boulevard are still vacant and barren. We need innovative solutions to attract investors and convince businesses to locate in our great city. We still struggle with local flooding and subpar roads in some areas of the city. We also need to be aware of and respond to the effects of new growth outside the city, such as the 2000-plus homes that are planned in the Deer Run subdivision. Such developments pose an increasing burden on our emergency responders, utilities services, and our already congested traffic.
Lamm-Williams: Our No. 1 issue in the city is traffic. Having real plans in place with the state, I think we will begin to see relief soon. We are currently updating our gas lines and looking to update our meter reading system. We stay on top of our road-overlaying projects, and we still make drainage a top priority for our citizens. I am confident that I have the experience to make tough decisions to keep our city in good financial standings while making progress for our citizens to have a great quality of life.
Poole: The issues that face our city and demand the greatest efforts are traffic, drainage, and public safety, in that order. Flooding is a problem. I proposed a large block of Bass Pro revenue to be earmarked specifically for drainage improvement and flood control. That said, traffic is an issue we face every day. It is bad and it will continue to get worse. There is a solution, and it involves road improvements that can only be fully accomplished by working with the MPO to secure our share of funding for these issues, while making the most of our ability to influence the parish road program spending and remaining accountable for the city’s own road maintenance dollars. Finally, I want us to have the best trained community police and fire department available, well-equipped to protect and serve, and accountable to those who employ them.
Riley: I am focused on the infrastructure of Denham Springs in the wake of the 2016 flood. We still have a great deal of work to do as it relates to major drainage problems and flooding throughout the city. We also need to tackle road repair and address blighted properties throughout the city, as well as other related areas of concern. While we cannot accomplish everything all at once, we can definitely begin to take steps to correct these issues and become proactive for the future.
Wesley: Prosperity brings challenges. Development that taxes our infrastructure is perhaps the greatest issue we face. As more and more people and businesses move into our area, it is important that we continue to work with the parish and state to address the problems that rapid growth brings. Our future is bright, but our responsibilities are many. We must intelligently control our growth and everything that comes with it, while improving our community. I would consider it an honor to continue to represent you as we grow and prosper.
(This story was compiled from email questionnaires managed by news writer David Gray, who can be reached at david@lpn1898.com.)
