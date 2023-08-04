History was made in Livingston Parish when 16 graduates were recognized for completing the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office’s inaugural “Basic Training Academy,” bringing to fruition a long-time vision of the department.
The recent training academy and graduation ceremony unveiled the vision Sheriff Jason Ard has had for the state-of-the-art training facility, which was built for just under $6 million. Construction began in 2021, and the facility opened last fall.
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in June.
“One of my many goals as your Sheriff was to have our very own academy,” Ard said. “And, here we are sharing this historic moment together.”
The LPSO Academy, held inside the new training center, was a six-month course made up of 496 hours of basic POST mandated curriculum hours and 319 hours of LPSO-specific classroom and practical training.
The additional hours consisted of training that Ard deemed “of utmost importance” for working in Livingston Parish. Those skills pertained to extreme times such as the aftermath of hurricanes or flooding.
The 16 graduates trained on small boat operation, flood water rescue, and emergency equipment operation, such as high-water vehicles, winches, and chainsaws.
Jonathan C., the class president, said: “This Academy was academically, physically and mentally challenging for us. I believe this Academy challenged all of us. We all learned from Sheriff Ard that communication and teamwork are the keys to success on any task.”
Ard told the graduates that they will be helping “to shape the LPSO for years to come & he couldn’t be more confident that they will continue to set the standard at the LPSO.”
“All of us at the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office believe that our curriculum is on the cutting edge of Law Enforcement Training and we hope to set the stage for future improvement and professionalism in our most important task - to [serve our community],” Ard said.
Graduates were as follows:
Landon A.
Angela B.
Garrett B.
Benjamin B.
Caleb B.
Steven B.
Gregory C.
Jonathan C.
Austin E.
Braedon G.
Breanna G.
Jonathan H.
Rachel H.
Kyle H.
Victoria W.
Breanna Z.
