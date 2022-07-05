Slidell teen dies after falling off boat on Blind River; driver arrested

A teen was killed after falling off a boat on the Blind River during the Independence Day holiday, and the driver was arrested for being under the influence, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

The body of 17-year-old Madison Bradley, of Slidell, was recovered from the Blind River around 8 p.m. on July 4, less than three hours after LDWF agents were notified about a missing boater.

Four people have perished on Livingston Parish waterways in the last week.

Agents said that Bradley was a passenger on a pontoon boat with five other people. As she rode on the bow in front of the protective rail with another male passenger, the boat hit a wake from a passing vessel, knocking Bradley and the male passenger into the water.

Bradley did not resurface after suffering “severe prop strikes,” agents said. The male passenger was able to resurface and had minor injuries.

LDWF agents along with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, and local fire departments then searched for Bradley’s body. Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 9 officials said the recovery was made utilizing the side scan sonar units that several agencies are now equipped with.

Bradley’s body was turned over to the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.

LDWF eventually arrested the operator of the vessel, 33-year-old David Crowe of Denham Springs, for vehicular homicide, operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI), and reckless operation of a vessel.

Vehicular homicide brings a $2,000 to $15,000 fine and five to 30 years in prison. DWI brings a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six month in jail. Reckless operation of a vessel carries up to a $200 fine and 90 days in jail.

This marks the second consecutive week that tragedy has struck on a Livingston Parish waterway. Last week, three people — who were not wearing floatation devices — died during an unsuccessful rescue attempt on Lake Maurepas.

LDWF will be the lead investigative agency for the latest fatal boating incident.