A small aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing on Interstate-12 near the Livingston-Tangipahoa parish line, leading to miles-long traffic in both directions Thursday afternoon.
Louisiana State Police have yet to report any injuries from the accident, which occurred near milepost 36 in Tangipahoa Parish when a plane struck the driver’s side of a pick-up truck while attempting an emergency landing.
The left lane of I-12 westbound near Pumpkin Center closed around 4 p.m. as crews worked to clear the scene. Shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, authorities said all lanes had been reopened.
First responders on the scene included Livingston and Tangipahoa firefighters, Louisiana State Police, Acadian Ambulance Service, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, and the Office of Homeland Security.
An Albany woman, Loren Lacara, captured video of the crash on her cell phone while driving on the interstate with her fiancé, Cameron Self. In the 8-second clip, the plane is seen barreling above cars on the interstate before impacting the truck and coming to a rest.
“Oh my God,” Lacara can be heard saying in the short clip. “Pull over, pull over.”
(To view the video, click here.)
After recording the accident, Lacara and Self parked on the side of I-12 and got out of their vehicle to check on the pilot and passengers in the plane, they told WVLA NBC 33. Self then checked on the condition of the driver of a truck that had been hit by the plane.
According to another WVLA report, Hammond Airport Director David Lobue said around 3:45 p.m on Thursday a Beechcraft Bonanza 35 was flying from Houston, Texas, through Hammond when the Hammond tower was told the aircraft had an oil pressure loss.
The report went on to say that three people were on board, though none reported injuries.
