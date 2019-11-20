Reports of everything from a light haze to full smoke coverage with "breathtaking smells" covered much of Livingston Parish Wednesday afternoon - which led many to social media to ask "is something on fire?"
The answer is yes, but not a disastrous fire. The state Department of Forestry and Agriculture gave Weyerhaeuser the green light to perform a "controlled burn" of some of their inventory on Gum Swamp Road, off of Highway 63. Initial reports indicate roughly 2000 acres.
According to the City of Denham Springs' Facebook page, the burn was permitted, however the location was outside the city limits.
That controlled burn, however, led to smoke cover as far as Ascension and East Baton Rouge according to reports.
Weyerhaeuser is an American timberland company which owns nearly 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and managing additional 14.0 million acres timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. The company also manufactures wood products. Weyerhaeuser is a real estate investment trust.
The company owns the majority of land in Livingston Parish.
A Weyerhaeuser representative was not available immediately for comment.
