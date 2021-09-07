Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in 18 Louisiana parishes impacted by Hurricane Ida will receive automatic 55-percent replacement benefits due to power outages affecting at least half of their residents, according to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services.
This action follows a waiver approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (FNS).
The 18 parishes approved for automatic SNAP replacement benefits are: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, and Washington.
The benefits – 55 percent of each household’s monthly allotment for August – will automatically be loaded onto recipients’ SNAP EBT cards by Sept. 11.
SNAP recipients can request replacements by filling out an outline form. The deadline for requesting replacements due to Hurricane Ida is Sept. 28.
Clients may need to provide documentation from their utility company verifying their power outage. This can take time so residents are advised to request their verification documents as soon as possible.
More information, including online and printable SNAP 38 forms, can be found at //www.dcfs.la.gov/SNAPstorms. People can also dial 211 for additional information.
