LIVINGSTON – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, with other local law enforcement agencies, are conducting sobriety checkpoints through the Labor Day holiday.
Drivers also can expect saturation patrols, said Lori Steele, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
“This is all part of the ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign which runs through Sept. 2,” Steele said.
“This is being done in an effort to protect our citizens from those who choose to drink and drive.”
Details on the checkpoints will not be released in advance, she said.
Grants, made available through a federal grant administered by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, will fund overtime pay for officers involved, she said.
