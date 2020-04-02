Roughly three and a half years ago, the Great Flood of 2016 ripped through the Livingston Parish community.

And it changed a lot of things - some good, and some bad.

The Livingston Parish School Board and, specifically, the Denham Springs-based membership decided to take the disaster and run with it in a positive direction. Utilizing FEMA and HUD grant funding, which covered 100% of the cost, the system was able to put together and $80 million package for two new schools - Denham Springs Elementary and a mega-campus for Southside Junior High and Southside Elementary.

Southside Elementary's campus would become the Denham Springs STEM Center.

Now, with the novel coronavirus bringing a 'Stay At Home' order from Gov. John Bel Edwards until Apr. 30, the school system has sent every student home and closed campuses until that time. Teachers and faculty have done everything they can to be creative with instruction and to maintain contact with students.

But that survival spirit doesn't just stop with the instruction, Superintendent Joe Murphy explained.

"While we keep the safety and well being of all our citizens at the forefront, Livingston Parish Public Schools will continue to push forward where there are opportunities to better serve our community," Murphy said.

Those opportunities include hand-delivering meals to needing families, who could no longer come on campus to collect food through drive-thru meal times because of the campus shut downs. It also means the school board will still meet as a live-stream, digital format to keep the business of the system going.

That also means construction will continue.

Back hoes and dump trucks continue to work on the Denham Springs Elementary campus, which broke ground in October of 2019. Workers are mostly confined to their vehicles and, if any need to work the property, will maintain the proper social distancing.

"We want to continue to make a difference, everyday," Murphy said, "We are LivingstonMADE."

With initial construction still under way, the system hopes to ramp up efforts once the 'stay at home' order is lifted. The initial target was completion in March, 2021, giving the teachers and faculty all summer to move from their temporary location on Hatchell Lane into the new facility, for the 2021-2022 school year.

According to Murphy, they're still on track to open for that school year, although the facility may not be completed in March a year from now, due to the coronavirus delays.

Murphy added that the Southside mega-campus project will be advertised for bid beginning in May, with construction expected to begin over the summer, 2020.

While both campus' were fully funded, due to the 90% cost share from FEMA and 10% cost share from HUD, the system did have to present an initial match - which is funded by hyper-local tax collection. Disaster recovery funding now operates as a reimbursement system, subject to analysis, as opposed to "money up front."