WALKER – In the Old West, wanted posters brought outlaws to justice.

The 21st century version doesn’t use paper, just computers.

The Walker Police Department took to social media Monday evening and by Tuesday morning made an arrest in a residential burglary

Colin Fitzpatrick, 32, of Ponchatoula, was booked in the burglary investigation. He is in the Livingston Parish Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

“We have around 40,000 people who view our social media offerings and anytime we have asked those folks for help in solving a crime, the response is always tremendous,” said Walker Police Chief David Addison.

Information concerning the burglary, along with still photographs taken from surveillance videos published to the Police Department’s social media system at 9:30 p.m. Monday.

By 11:30 p.m., the post had reached more than 30,000 people and police received more than 100 tips, including several that led investigators to the suspect.

“We received a large number of tips from people anxious to help,” Addison said.

“When you are receiving a lot of information in a case like this, it can be difficult and time consuming to go through it all.

“Fortunately, the detailed description of the suspect developed from the precise examination of the security video allowed our detectives to quickly focus their efforts on one suspect.”

The surveillance camera showed investigators the truck the burglar used, the items he took and locations where fingerprints and DNA samples could be obtained.

“The impact of social media on law enforcement is truly remarkable,” Addison said. “The importance of diligent and outstanding police work has not changed.

“But unlike the past, where we would review facts and evidence, develop a suspect and then spend a substantial amount of time working to identify the suspect and put a name with a face, we are now able to put a suspect’s photograph and description on our social media system, and in about 30 seconds, that information has been distributed to over 40,000 people,” Addison said.

“Of course, the usefulness of social media is limited to the willingness of its users to provide law enforcement with the information needed to solve a crime,” he said.

“We are fortunate and very grateful that our Community is so supportive of our efforts and is always willing to provide us with the assistance we need.”