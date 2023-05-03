It didn’t take long for Whitney Sessions to sum up her feelings on being named Albany’s new softball coach.
“Absolutely my dream job,” Sessions, a 2009 Albany graduate said of her first high school head coaching job, said. “I love my hometown.”
“I am beyond grateful for this opportunity,” she continued. “I wish tryouts were today.”
Sessions, who has been the girls basketball coach at Walker Junior High, takes over for Brian Ford, who stepped down after leading the Lady Hornets to a Division II non-select state runner-up finish after leading the program for three seasons.
Sessions, who has coached football, basketball, softball, track and cross country, is a board member for the Albany Youth Association, which helped her become familiar with some of the players she’ll now be coaching on the Albany softball team.
She was introduced to the team Wednesday, and she said her message wouldn’t be complicated.
“I know most of those girls personally, and I just want them to know there’s a difference between knowing you personally and business, and we’re in business now,” she said. “There’s going to be different expectations. I’ve always pushed these kids. I’ve coached probably over half of them already at some point, and it’s going to be a different style because they’re not children any more. They’re not the youngsters. They’re mature. They’re older, so I’m going to treat them as such, and I’m going to expect a lot out of them, and it starts as soon as our tryouts finish.”
Albany principal Sammie Lacara said those tryouts are one reason the hiring process for a new coach moved quickly.
“I think it’s good for the kids,” he said. “That was the thing. You’re dealing with sports that are just ending. The school year is about to end. You have to do tryouts because you have to factor in scheduling and all that, not just for the kids, but also for next year because that’s something that a lot of people are already possibly halfway done with. You can’t let that linger, so we definitely wanted to go ahead and make this move and make it quickly and get that person in place for various reasons.”
Sessions said there’s no time to waste in putting her stamp on the program.
“I’m just ready to hit the ground running,” she said. “I’m ready to make a difference, give back more than I already do to that community, and I want to keep that momentum from the state-runner-ups and bring them all the way.”
She said she has a plan to get the program to take that next step, noting she’s already got the the plans for tryouts and summer workouts in place.
“We will re-load,” she said. “We are losing three key players, but there were more girls on that bench that I feel are going to step up and do what they’re supposed to do because they have a taste of state, and I think that’s going to be the biggest motivation for them.”
At Walker Junior High, Sessions took a program that didn’t win a game her first year to the final four of the parish tournament this past season.
“The first thing we want to look for is consistency,” Lacara said of hiring Sessions. “Whitney’s going to bring that because I’ve seen her do that with Albany Youth between basketball and softball. She also is currently a teacher and basketball coach at Walker Junior High. I was a part of hiring her there, so she worked for me for a year while I was a sub principal there and did a very good job with that basketball program from where it started when she took it to where she took it by the end of that season, and then I got to see her a few times this season as well, and you could see that she’s very, very good at building things … but also taking it to the next level to where they were very competitive this year at the very end of the season.”
Sessions said that’s an aspect she’ll bring to the Albany softball program.
“We will be competitive (against) everybody we play,” she said. “We want to make the game fun and exciting for the fans, and we want to bring more of the community out to watch.”
As such, Sessions said she won’t be afraid to ‘tweak’ things in order to put the best team on the field.
“I’m playing the best nine, and if the best nine in the field’s not the best nine batting, I’m going to have different batters,” she said. “I’m going to have DHs. If I’ve got a runner that’s super fast, but the bat’s not there, I’m going to have designated runners. We’re going to play the best ones where they need to be.”
Lacara said Sessions isn’t wasting any time in her new role.
“I have met with her a couple of times, and she is very much a go-getter, and I think she’s going to bring an element of things to our program that we haven’t seen with trying to expand what we already have and trying to expand what we already have and trying to expand softball throughout our parish because she’s very passionate about that,” Lacara said. “She’s already wanting to know what she’s going to teach, and she’s trying to get the research so that she can have that ready to go. She’s hitting the ground running, and I couldn’t be more happy with the way she’s taken to it. I’m very, very pleased, and I just know this about Whitney, probably one of the biggest things that draws me to her is one of the things I look for is somebody that’s going to be loyal to Albany, and let me tell you, you can’t question her loyalty. She is all about these kids. She’s all about this community. That’s what we need, and that’s what we want.”
