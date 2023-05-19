For the first time in a while, the Doyle softball program is in the market for a new head coach.
Amanda Decell, who guided the Lady Tigers’ program to the state tournament the past three seasons and a Class 2A state championship in 2018, resigned Friday to take a position as an assistant coach at Live Oak.
“This decision was 100 percent about my family and what I think will be best for them moving forward and for us,” an emotional Decell said. “It’s not so much of a ‘want to do’. It’s more of what ‘we need to do.’ It’s been hard. We’ve thought about it for a good two weeks now. We’ve spent a lot of time thinking about it going back and forth, and I’m completely heartbroken. You can tell I’m just heartbroken, but I’ve given the program everything for the past 10 years. I just think in the next five to 10 years, I need to give a little more to my family. That’s all.”
Decell’s children are 10, 7 and 6 years old, giving her some perspective as well.
“My 10-year-old, I got hired right before I had her,” Decell said. “I probably had her two weeks after I took this job, so all my kids were born here. They were raised here, so the whole school means so much to me.”
“I love the girls and I love the community, and they’re always going to have my heart,” Decell said.
Doyle baseball coach and athletic director Tim Beatty praised Decell’s work with the softball program.
“She’s done a tremendous job every year,” Beatty said. “She’s always in the hunt for another title. She’s got one to her name, and she’s always got her team ready to compete for another one year in and year out. She’s just really built that program, and she’s done a fabulous job for us over the past 10 years.”
“I get why she’s leaving,” Beatty continued. “Family’s first, and that’s what she told her kids. It was nothing to do with them or anything. It was all about a family decision. Moving forward, she thought that’s what’s best for her, so good for her. We’re definitely going to miss her.”
Decell, who guided Doyle to five state tournament appearances, compiled 222 career wins at Doyle with a Class 2A runner-up finish in 2021.
“I think it’s the kids,” Decell said of what’s made the program successful. “We’ve always had really good kids here, and my first two or three years were rough. I don’t know if people really remember those years, but we struggled to win a playoff game those first years. But the kids really bought in. We used to just talk about the state tournament, and they had no idea what it was, but they wanted to be there. They wanted to get there, and once they got that feeling, they really bought in, and from there, it just took off.”
The high point came in winning the state championship in 2018.
“That was a really special moment,” Decell said. “That was one of my favorite moments. The first time we made it to the state tournament and we beat Riverside was one, and that was my other. Some big moments.”
Finishing as the Class 2A runner-up in 2021 also showed how far the program had come under Decell’s guidance.
“The expectation here has grown tremendously over the past 11 years, which is good,” Decell said. “That means you’re doing good things. That’s a good thing.”
Decell said whoever takes over the program will be in a good spot.
“I’m sure people would love to be here,” she said. “You have talent. You have a chance to win state the next two years. You have great kids. You have a great community. I don’t think they’ll have any trouble finding somebody to come in and take this over. They’re getting a great thing. They’re getting a great group of kids.”
Decell said she’s also looking forward to working with Live Oak coach Katie Prescott.
“I wouldn’t consider this job for many people,” Decell said. “I wouldn’t be an assistant to many people. She’s one that I would, because I think we do have a lot of similarities in how we expect our programs to be. We have differences, which I think will balance each other out well, but I think we have similarities, and we have the same goals, and I think that is going to be a good combination for their program.”
“It’s a change, but I am excited to learn from her, to see what other programs do, and this gives me the opportunity to still do what I love and spend more time with my kids, too,” Decell said.
Prescott echoed many of Decell's sentiments when asked about Decell joining the Live Oak staff.
"Words can't describe how excited I am to have Coach Decell on board," Prescott said. "I think we're really similar in a lot of the right ways and we're different in all of the right ways, so I think it's just going to be a really good fit for both her and our entire staff, which will trickle down into being a great for for our players, which is what this is all about. That's why we coach, is so that we can do right by the players.
"When she decided to come, I was just in awe for a couple of days," Prescott continued. "We're just really excited to have such a quality coach, to have a winner, and she brings a ton of experience. I expect to learn a lot from her. She's a great role model, and she's a great mom, just like (assistant coaches) Coach (Natalie) Cobb is and Coach B (Brandi Smart). It's just good to have strong, powerful, confident women around our players, and I think she's just another extension of that. We're excited to have her on board."
Beatty said there’s no timetable for hiring a new coach.
“Me and (Doyle principal) Mr. (Lance) Dawsey sat down after she (Decell) told us (of her resignation),” Beatty said. “We’re kind of limited on our teaching position on who we can hire, so it’s got to be a good fit for the academics and on the softball side. They’re out there. We’ve just got to find one and hopefully we get the best person for our fit and our needs because they’ve got a lot of talent coming back. A lot of sophomores are going to be juniors, and they’ve got the talent to get back to Sulphur of course next year, so it’s got to be the right fit to lead them and do a good job.”
