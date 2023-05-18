Denham Springs High stayed within District 5-5A in selecting a new softball coach.
Ryan Lewis, previously the coach at East Ascension, was announced as the DSHS coach Thursday morning. He takes over for Leslie Marien.
Lewis said he has multiple reasons for taking the Denham Springs job.
“I think it was a combination of a lot of things,” Lewis said. “I think first of all, the school itself academically is a really good school. Also, the facilities are top-notch in the state, and also the talent pool that Livingston has as a whole in softball. I thought it was a great opportunity, and I didn’t want to pass it up.”
Lewis, who coached at East Ascension for three seasons – the past two as head coach after serving as an assistant for one -- said there’s one quality to expect from his teams.
“A lot of grit,” he said. “I coach hard, and I expect my players to play hard. It’s a no-quit attitude. I tell everybody, I want my teams to be respected, and whenever we step on that softball field and we step off, I want teams to think, ‘Man, I don’t want to play that team again.’ That’s kind of the attitude that I bring. Like I said, it’s just a grit. They’re going to be a hard-working group. No matter what the talent is, we’re going to work our butts off, and it’s going to show on the field.”
DSHS football coach and athletic director Brett Beard said that grittiness was a key factor in the school hiring Lewis as coach.
“He took an EA program that was winless a couple of years ago (and) had them in the second round (of the playoffs) this year,” Beard said. “You can tell he’s a builder. He’s extremely passionate about the game, in love with the game, hard-working. I think he gives us that edge that we’ve kind of been missing that I’m excited about. He’s going to bring the kind of edginess we need to be back at Denham and to be successful in building this program. Softball seems to be in a state to where it needs a re-vamp and some excitement. I think he brings us all that and some grit. I think he brings us everything you want to turn a program around and get it back to Sulphur and back to a state championship game and ultimately win it.”
“We really started with a big-time list (of coaching candidates), and kind of reached out to our select to gauge interest on both ends, and if they were, they stayed on the list,” Beard continued. “If they weren’t, they were much appreciated, and we moved on and narrowed that list down to a handful of just unbelievable, amazing coaches. Really, we could have given it to any of them and really been in great hands, but he just kind of gives us an edginess that we were looking for.”
Lewis guided the Lady Spartans to playoff appearances in both of his seasons as head coach as EA defeated Chalmette 9-6 in the opening round of the Division I non-select playoffs this season before District 5-5A foe Live Oak scored a 12-3 win in the second round.
West Monroe defeated East Ascension 9-1 in the opening round of the playoffs last season.
After coaching against Denham Springs in district play this season, Lewis knows the Lady Jackets have something to build on, naming catcher Makinley Harris, third baseman Hayden Averette and pitcher Allie Vicknair, all of whom will be seniors next season, as key players in the program’s success.
“Allie’s a very, very good pitcher in that circle,” Lewis said. “The younger kids, I really don’t know as well, but those three, when I step in that building, they’re going to know that they’re going to have a leadership role that they’re going to have to fulfill to make this thing successful.”
Lewis’ daughter, Shelby Lewis, who earned second-team all-district honors as an outfielder as a freshman, will be coming with her father to DSHS. Ryan Lewis is married to Brook Lewis and has another daughter, Layla, and a son, Jagger.
Denham Springs will hold tryouts for returning players Wednesday with incoming freshmen set to try out next Thursday, and Lewis knows what he’s looking for from players during the tryout process.
“Scrappiness,” he said. “I want kids that want to come every day. It’s the old saying, ‘You strap your boots on and let’s get after it.’ I want kids to come out and want to be good and want to be successful. I really feel in my heart, and I’ve said this as long as I’ve coached – each team has to have the same goal, and the kids that are going to be on that field have one goal, and that’s going to be win state championships.”
“We’re going to be disciplined,” Lewis continued. “We’re going to work hard, and we’re going to do the little things right. That’s kind of the main focus of my philosophies. If you can do the little things right, you can win a lot of softball games.”
