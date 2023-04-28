Doyle High was unable to reach its second state title game in three years, falling to Kaplan 8-0 in the Division III non-select semifinals at Frasch Park in Sulphur on Friday.
Playing in the state tournament for the third straight year, the third-seeded Lady Tigers couldn’t muster much offense against the Lady Pirates, tallying three hits (Shelby Taylor, Addison Contorno, and Genie Lovett) en route to their first shutout all season. They were retired in order in four innings and stranded runners in scoring position in the first and third innings.
This came after Doyle racked up 10 runs on 12 hits in the quarterfinals against Winnfield.
Meanwhile, Kaplan jumped ahead early and never looked back, stringing together nine hits in just six innings to secure a spot in Saturday's state title game.
Doyle entered the tournament with a 24-11 record, which included a five-game winning streak to end the regular season. After earning a first-round bye in the Division III playoffs, the Lady Tigers toppled Jewel Sumner 6-2 in the regional round before pulling away from Winnfield in the quarterfinals 10-0.
Kaplan was 23-8 entering the playoffs, securing a spot in the state tournament with victories over Mamou (11-1) and Loreauville (4-1). Like Doyle, the Lady Pirates earned a first-round bye.
But the Lady Tigers had little answer for the Lady Pirates once the game started.
Doyle got one hit in the top of the first, a two-out double from Contorno to right field. But a pop-up in foul territory on the next at-bat stranded the runner at second.
Kaplan racked up three singles in its first four at-bats in the bottom of the first to load the bases with one out. Ava Roussel got the second out when she fielded a grounder and tossed it to catcher Kylee Savant, but she walked the next batter to give Kaplan the game’s first run. A grounder to Bailey McLin at shortstop ended the first inning with the Lady Pirates ahead 1-0.
The Lady Pirates retired the side in the top of the second, forcing Doyle into back-to-back fly-outs and a strikeout. In the bottom half of the inning, two wild pitches moved a Kaplan runner from first to third with two outs, but Roussel escaped the inning by forcing a groundout to shortstop.
Doyle loaded the bases with only one out in the top of the third, thanks to back-to-back singles from Lovett and Taylor and a walk for McLin. But Kaplan retired the next two batters for Doyle, which ended up stranding two runners in scoring position.
The Lady Tigers’ offensive struggles continued in the top of the fourth, with Kaplan retiring all three batters for the second time in the first four innings.
Kaplan opened the bottom of the fourth with consecutive singles, including one to center field that drove in a runner. With the bases loaded two batters later, Doyle went to the bullpen and inserted Bella Collins into the game. A fielder’s choice got one runner out at home, but the Tigers gave up a run on the next at-bat and trailed 3-0 through four innings.
The Lady Tigers failed to get on base in the top of the fifth — the third time in five innings they failed to do so.
Collins gave up three straight walks to load the bases to start the bottom of the fifth, leading to Roussel being put back in. Roussel managed to get two outs before hitting a batter and driving in another run that put the Lady Pirates up 4-0.
One Doyle runner reached base in the top of the sixth thanks to an error, but the Lady Tigers were unable to do anything with it and were still scoreless after six.
Kaplan added to its lead with four runs in the bottom of the sixth, thanks to an RBI single, a two-run double, and an error.
(This story will be updated.)
