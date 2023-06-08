When it came down to it, Kyle Wieck couldn’t turn down a chance to become the coach of the Doyle softball program.
“It’s very exciting,” said Wieck, who was announced as the Lady Tigers’ new coach Wednesday. “It’s kind of been a whirlwind for me and things (are) rolling very, very quickly. There’s a lot of excitement there. I’d be remiss if I said there wasn’t a little bit of nervousness as well. Any time you take on a challenge like this, I think that’s just a natural feeling, but the excitement and the level that I’m going to and the history that (former Doyle) Coach (Amanda) Decell left and the foundation she laid at Doyle, to me, it was the right place and the right time.”
Wieck has coached softball and baseball, with his baseball background going back to the youth level. He said once his son entered high school to play baseball, he began coaching his daughter, who currently plays softball at Spanish Fort High School in Alabama.
“Playing with her and coaching with her in the summertime and coaching travel softball, it kind of bit me – the speed of the game and the excitement of the game and just the way the game is played,” said Wieck, who is from Biloxi, Miss., coached high school baseball in Ohio and at Spanish Fort in Alabama. “It was very enticing. When I came to Louisiana as a baseball coach, I always had in my mind that if I took myself to the next level and I was fortunate enough to do it, if softball presented an opportunity for me, I was certainly going to consider it and really pray and think about it hard.
“I love the game,” he continued. “I love the toughness of the ladies. I think softball, right now, needs to be elevated more in the public eye, and just the commitment that I see across the board from these ladies to this sport and to this game is just really untouched, and I just wanted to be a part of that.”
Wieck spent last season as an assistant baseball coach at Ponchatoula under Scott Tribble.
“It wasn’t an easy decision for me to leave Ponchatoula,” he said. “You get attached to your players, and that’s a tough decision, so I didn’t take it lightly. I made sure that once I made a decision to leave the program and accept this responsibility that (Doyle principal) Mr. (Lance) Dawsey had given me, that it was a decision I made, and I weighed very carefully.”
Dawsey said Wieck’s combination of softball and baseball knowledge set him apart during the school’s search for a coach.
“Just some of the different questions I asked him in the interview, you could tell he was very knowledgeable about the game itself, whether it was baseball or softball,” Dawsey said. “That’s kind of what set him apart is being able to utilize that and understand that the softball game is much quicker than the baseball game. There’s not as much down time, but it’s still the same. You pitch and catch and throw it in both sports. Pitching’s really your only difference other than the bases are shorter. You still have to hit it. You still have to catch it. You still have to throw it. The swing’s a little different because it’s coming from a shorter distance, but the fundamentals of the game are the same.”
“We’re just excited to have him,” Dawsey continued. “It’s been a three-week process or so. It wasn’t an easy decision. There were some other qualified applicants and those kind of things, but at the end of the day, he set himself apart, and I think he’s going to do a tremendous job with the girls.”
Doyle advanced to the state tournament for the third straight year last season, losing to eventual state champion Kaplan in the Division III non-select semifinals and lost just one senior in Southeastern Louisiana University signee Addison Contorno, which has Wieck excited for the program’s continued success.
“I knew what Doyle had, and one of the things that I can’t say enough about – I have not met Coach Decell – I can’t wait to meet her, but the work that she put in at that school and the foundation that she laid for that program for those young ladies to build upon, and for me to have the opportunity to be a part of that is just truly amazing,” he said. “I’m blessed. To say that I’m excited is an understatement because I know it’s a talent-rich community. I’m ecstatic.”
Wieck has a certain way he wants to see his teams play.
“We’re going to play with class,” he said. “I’m an aggressive-type coach in the sense that I try to teach my players to recognize certain opportunities and to take advantage of those opportunities when presented to them. Obviously, the playing style that Coach Decell had at Doyle is a proven winning style. I’ll be honest with you, as a coach, I’m never above re-inventing myself. Looking at the style of play and the style that Coach Decell left versus the style that I have, I think there are opportunities to incorporate both of them to help make this program better.”
He also said he has his own coaching style.
“I’m a teacher and a motivator,” he said. “I think you get a lot more out of a player, a person, when you communicate, and so many times, communication is something that we don’t do a good job of. That’s one thing that I’m going to pride myself on is being a great communicator.”
Dawsey said Wieck will teach seventh-grade social studies and eighth-grade Quest for Success.
“I think he’s going to command the classroom and be able to set a tone in there for those kids just like he’s going to be able to set a tone on the softball field … command the classroom the way he’s going to command the team,” Dawsey said.
Wieck met with some of his players Wednesday, and he said his message to them wasn’t complicated.
“What you can expect from me as a coach is that I’m going to be 100 percent into this program,” he said. “I’m going to be 100 percent behind you. I’m going to push you, but I’m going to help you be better, and we’re going to do it the right way, and then ultimately if I have players that want to play at the next level, I’m going to be that voice for you to try to help you get to that next level.”
Wieck also said the lessons he’s hoping to impart on his players goes beyond softball.
“My job as a teacher and a coach is to make them better husbands, fathers, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, because there is a life outside of athletics, and not everybody’s going to make it to the next level,” he said. “I not only want to be a motivator and a coach, but I also want to teach my players life lessons.”
