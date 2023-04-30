Fresh off a state runner-up finish, the Albany softball program is in the market for a new coach.
Brian Ford, who coached the Lady Hornets for the past three seasons, said he’s retiring from coaching at Albany after guiding the team the Division II non-select championship game, where North DeSoto scored a 7-4 win Saturday at Frasch Park in Sulphur.
“The main reason is more time at home with the kids and the family,” Ford said Sunday after guiding the program to its first state championship game in softball. “I’m still going to be doing coaching and lessons at my own business, Elite Athletics Sports Academy here in Albany, so that’s a pretty big chunk of my life, plus I still have a full-time job. There were some changes at Albany High School, and so it was just time to move on.”
He said he’ll remain active as a coach but won’t be coaching at Albany.
“I’ll always be a softball coach, I think. I don’t think I can ever get that out of my blood,” he said with a laugh.
The Lady Hornets finished 27-4 and this season and Ford reflected on the progress the team made during his tenure.
“We’ve come a long way,” Ford said. “The guy before me, David Knight, did a great job planting a seed, and I just watered his seed and grew a big flower.”
“The first year, I don’t think we won but three or four games maybe and then surprised them in the playoffs and then lost the next round to the state champion that year, and then last year, we made it a little bit further, and this year we made it all the way in my book,” Ford said.
He thanked his assistant coaches W.C. Needham and Monte Arabie for their help this season.
Albany principal Sammie Lacara praised Ford’s impact on the program during his time at the school.
“Obviously the record and the accomplishments speak for themselves,” Lacara said. “That was the farthest our girls have ever been, and to be in a state championship game is quite an accomplishment.
“The North DeSoto loss, you go look back on what those folks have been doing, just to be able to push them the way we did, I think that just speaks volumes for our girls but also his leadership as a coach and his staff,” Lacara said after the Lady Hornets jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the championship game before the Lady Griffins hit three home runs to rally for the win. “We really hate to lose him, but I understand why he’s doing why he’s doing what he’s doing. I think anybody can understand that.”
Ford also noted the progress the program made with its facilities, with the on-campus field getting turf while the dugouts were re-done last season.
“As the program the last three years, we went from a dirt field and rough outfield to now all turf with a beautiful outfield, beautiful new fences, beautiful new dugouts,” Ford said. “The field has done a total 180 for sure. It’s a beautiful park, not just for the high school, but I hope that the community and local teams around Albany can use that park.”
Ford said his successor will have plenty to work with as the team loses three seniors in Brilee Ford, Sydni Griffith and Camdyn Cooper and will return one junior in Emma Rogers.
“I’m looking at it as the perfect time,” Ford said of stepping down. “I think that they will re-build and re-set next year. The team is still a great team with some great girls that are still there that have a wonderful future in front of them. I think the new coach is going to do a great job and really has a great foundation to keep the spirit and the tradition alive.”
Lacara said he’d like to have Ford’s successor in place in time for softball tryouts, which will be held in mid-May. He said he’s got an idea of what he’s looking for in the team’s next coach.
“Obviously the program is in a very, very good place right now. You have a very young core team coming back,” Lacara said. “Obviously, the three seniors you’re losing are very important seniors. I don’t think you can minimize their production, but I think the experience that the team is bringing back – you’ve only got one junior and you’ve got all sophomores and freshmen, so I think the number one thing is consistency.
“Number two is continue to grow the program,” Lacara continued. “Obviously, you’ve gotten to the state championship. There should be a taste for that. I think a lot of those girls are going to want to go back.”
“It was just a great season those young ladies had this year,” Lacara said. “I kind of said this after our girls’ state championship loss in basketball too – we put so much emphasis on one game, and rightly so, it’s a state championship – but that can never detract from a season that was as successful as it was. Even up until the end, I kind of put this on our athletes that a game doesn’t define your season, but a game can define your character, and I think our girls showed that and the character that they bring and Coach Ford (and) the character he instilled in them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.