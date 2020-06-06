David Knight is stepping down as Albany’s softball coach.
Knight, who guided the Lady Hornets the past three seasons, said he’ll be taking a job as the football coach at Nesom Middle School in Tangipahoa Parish.
“It’s bittersweet, I guess,” Knight said Saturday. “It’s a PE job. It’s a football job, so I’ll still be around the game. It just won’t be what I’m used to the last few years.”
“I love middle school PE,” Knight continued. “Those kids want to play. They love to get a ball and go play, so I think it’s going to be a good thing for me. Come Friday night, I’ll miss it. I definitely miss that.”
Knight said his departure stemmed from a certification issue in which testing has been pushed back because of the novel coronavirus. Testing was originally scheduled to take place in May but has been pushed back to July.
“The earliest I can take the test is like the 24th or 25th of July, and it takes six to eight weeks to get at test score in,” said Knight, who also served as the football team’s defensive coordinator. “By the time you get the score back, we would already be in school. They would already have to hire somebody.
“It is what it is,” Knight continued. “I’d rather be still at Albany still coaching high school football, but I get a chance now to go back to a middle school. I get to watch (daughter) Jordan (a member of the Albany dance team) dance on the weekends on Fridays, and I get to go back and be a head coach – kind of do my own thing.”
The move will also allow Knight to follow his other daughter, Madison, whom he coached in softball at Holden and Albany, as she continues her playing career at Williams Baptist University.
“Softball ended for me, and I was really ready to move on from softball because I wanted to watch Madison play versus coaching somebody else,” he said. “With football, we put in so many hours just to be competitive … We put in a lot more hours than I will at the middle school.”
Knight said he met with the softball and football teams to let them know his plans.
“A lot of the boys that I worked with in football called me after I talked to them that night and I left,” Knight said. “They called me and told me they were sad to see me go and they wish I had stayed. It means a lot when your players call you and want you to stay, but the older they get, they’ll realize as adults there’s reasons you have to go here, there and yonder to make a living.
“If it wasn’t for having to have a paycheck, I could stay there and coach forever,” Knight chuckled.
Albany football coach Mike Janis said he’ll be taking over as the team’s defensive coordinator and former Hammond High head coach Carmon Moore will be joining the Hornets’ staff as offensive coordinator.
“We didn’t want to see David go, but we understood the situation and what was going on,” Janis said. “He did a great job for us, and he’s definitely going to be missed. I think I speak for all of our team when I say we wish him the best as he moves on to be the head coach at Nesom Middle School.”
In three seasons as softball coach, Knight guided the Lady Hornets to the regional round of the Class 3A playoffs twice, losing 1-0 to Erath on a game-winning single in the ninth inning last season. Jena turned a game-ending triple play to seal a 4-0 win over Albany in 2018.
“I loved my time there,” Knight said, noting some of the improvements the program made in improving facilities, including putting up batting cages, getting a new scoreboard and the installation of a windscreen and netting behind the backstop.
“We did a lot for the girls that they could really enjoy. When the seniors left, they had something to be really proud of as far as facilities.”
The Lady Hornets started the season 11-2 this year before the eventual cancellation of the season because of the novel coronavirus.
“They always say if you can win 20 games, you’re doing good,” said Knight, who led Holden to a Class B state title in softball in 2017 and a runner-up finish in 2016, said. “Well, we won over 20 games both years, and we were ranked in the top of the state both years. No, we didn’t get to Sulphur, and this will always be the ‘what if’ season. This may have been the year we would have made it. We had a lot of pieces this year. In the past, people realized that when we got past six players or so, we struggled in the bottom of our lineup. So this year, we preached and worked on 7-8-9 getting on base, and we had enough pieces that I think this year would have been different. We’ve always had good pitching. We’ve always had good fielding and hitting, but it just wasn’t a whole team … and we really had the whole concept this year. I was bitter the way it ended for us, but in the big picture, we left them with something to come back for next year, so they’ll be competitive next year. They’ll be able to compete next year and for a few years down the road.”
