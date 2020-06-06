Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Windy with rain and thunderstorms likely. High near 80F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy...thunderstorms likely in the evening ...continued blustery with rain likely overnight. Low 74F. E winds shifting to SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.