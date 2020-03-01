A local business owner who is always looking for ways to get back has found yet another way to benefit someone other than himself.
Tommy Stojak, owner of Los Sombrero's in Walker as well as Uno Dos Tacos in Denham Springs has announced that Monday, Mar. 2 15% of all sales from every one of his restaurants will go to benefit Nick Tullier. Sombrero's is located on Highway 447 in front of Wal Mart in Walker, and Uno Dos Tacos is located on Rushing Road, in Denham Springs.
Tullier continues to fight for his health in Houston, TX where he is treated at TIRR Memorial Hermann Hospital, a research and rehabilitation facility.
Nick’s survival from a gunshot wound to the head was considered nothing short of a miracle by many after the shooting.
He was critically wounded, while three other law enforcement officers – all from Livingston Parish – died in the attack in front of the B-Quik Food Mart on Airline Highway in Baton Rouge. Two other officers were wounded in the attack.
To get consistent updates on Tullier's situation and his health, you can find posts from his father, James, on Facebook. Tap here ----> Nick Tullier Strong
James Tullier posted the following about an update on Nick via a podcast, which you can read about below:
"Close friend, Clay Young, who does a podcast, messaged me yesterday wanting to do an upcoming podcast update regarding Nick. It dawned on me that the podcast would be the best place/way to explain the “Situation Out of Our Control”. In the podcast, we’ll discuss why I didn't post Sat night that Nick was in an ER, why I was vague in the Monday update, why I didn’t ask for Prayers even though Nick was in an ER, why my attention was diverted from Nick’s health to his safety, why I never say which hospital (other than TIRR) that Nick is at/in, why I don’t give advanced notice of the day/time of surgeries, and other info not mentioned in updates (at least that I recall). These reasons have only been known/discussed between immediate family and extremely close friends. Time another elephant is out of the room…
The podcast – “Clay Young Show, Podcast225.com”.
Clay said it can be heard via iTunes. Plans are to record the podcast Monday with release for listening later in the week."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.