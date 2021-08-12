A woman whose husband drowned in the Amite River after launching from a popular water sports park is demanding action from parish officials to ensure the same fate “doesn’t happen to other families.”

Lisa Hilliard, whose husband Keith died Father Day’s weekend after launching from Tiki Tubing in Denham Springs, shared her story during Thursday’s meeting of the Livingston Parish Council.

During the meeting, which was held via zoom amid the parish’s surge in COVID-19, Hilliard said “nothing” has been done to address the rising number of dangerous incidents occurring at Tiki Tubing. She called on council members to do more.

“If you love the community like you say you do, let’s dialog about the Tiki Tubing issue,” Hilliard said near the end of the meeting.

Tiki Tubing has faced much backlash this summer in the wake of multiple incidents.

Keith Hillard, 53, died after going underwater shortly after launching from Tiki Tubing on June 19. According to first responders, witnesses said Hilliard fell off his tube into the water and did not resurface. He was later located, but all attempts to revive him failed.

A little more than one month after Keith Hilliard drowned in the river, a Rapides Parish man met a similar fate. Fifty-two-year-old Elson Johnson, Jr., of Deville, went underwater shortly after launching from Tiki Tubing around 11 a.m. Saturday. Attempts to revive him were also unsuccessful.

In between the two deadly accidents, first responders rescued 15 people from the Amite River after “strong currents” stranded tubers in mid-July.

Right now, there is no law set in place to regulate tubing in the parish, something Hilliard said needs to change during a phone call after the meeting with The News.

She offered some suggestions, such as mandating life vests, placing signs to alert tubers of deep areas, having lifeguards in boats patrol the river, closing when the water is high, and cleaning the river.

“Something has to be done so this doesn’t happen to other families,” she said.

After the meeting, Hilliard said that she is not actively trying to shut a business down. Instead, she wants the business to “be what it advertises itself as.”

On its website, Tiki Tubing invites people of all ages to enjoy “a relaxing day of lazy river tubing” on a body of water that “is smooth and slow moving and is 1 to 3 feet deep with a few deeper holes from 6 to 8 feet deep.”

“It’s advertised as a family-friendly activity,” Hilliard said. “That’s what we’re thinking when we go there with our families. We’re not thinking we’re going to get on the water and die.

“If you’re advertising as such, then make sure it’s that way.”

During the meeting, council members told Hilliard they couldn’t speak on the subject since there was no agenda item pertaining to Tiki Tubing. After the meeting, Councilman Garry Talbert said he spoke with Hilliard and assured her that the council will “look at all the possibilities we have” and suggested creating an ordinance that would require more stringent safety measures.

“We’re going to look for some way to do something with an ordinance that would mitigate the risk,” Talbert said. “We are going to give her a voice.”