‘Sounded like all hell broke loose’ | Tornado hits Satsuma area leaving residents without power; no injuries reported

SATSUMA -- Trees and power lines were torn down and many roofs were blown off their homes when a tornado ripped through the Satsuma area Thursday morning.

Areas in southern Livingston Parish, specifically Colyell and S. Satsuma Road, were battered with a tornado, rain, and high winds between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Many trees and power lines were downed during the storm, causing damage to property, homes, and streets. Power has been knocked out for most residents, with DEMCO reporting that 3,743 Livingston Parish residents were affected by the storm.

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were on scene shortly after the tornado, and no injuries have been reported thus far in the parish.

The NWS Storm Prediction Center listed four tornado reports in Louisiana as of Thursday afternoon. The NSW also reported that the extreme weather has moved out of the area.

The number of homes that flooded and the damages from the tornadoes are still being calculated. Parish President Layton Ricks has signed an emergency declaration and awaits for the Governor to sign his own.

Catherine Kirkland was in her home on Perrilloux Road near Colyell Community Park when she got a call from a neighbor warning her of the approaching tornado around 9:30 a.m. Her trailer started shaking shortly after, and she bunkered herself in a closet.

“The roof started ripping off, and it sounded like all hell broke loose,” Kirkland said. “If it had touched down, it would’ve blown my trailer up.”

Kirkland said the ordeal lasted about “a minute or two.”

“It was long enough,” said Kirkland, whose nephew rushed into her home to get her to safety. “But I was praying. When my house started shaking, I asked the Lord to help me. He did, because it could’ve been worse.”

Malinda Thornton, Kirkland’s neighbor, was hiding in a bathroom with her two grandsons when the tornado left Kirkland’s home and went through her pool area, damaging her fence at the tornado’s entrance and exit points before moving across the street.

“I heard the noise, and that’s when I came out and saw what had happened,” Thornton said.

Heather Guthrie, whose home lies further north on S. Satsuma Road, received an alert on her phone at approximately 9:54 a.m. before immediately bunkering herself and her 10-year-old son in a bathroom.

Less than five minutes later, the tornado had rolled through her yard, knocking down at least six trees and throwing a few on the family home.

“You can see the clearing where it went through,” Guthrie said, pointing to the tornado’s path that went around her home and behind a pond in the backyard.

Shannon Brooks, whose home also lies on S. Satsuma Road, was home alone when she received an alert and saw the tornado approaching her home.

“I had enough time to see it and grab my animals and go in a closet,” she said. Brooks said the tornado came within “five feet” of her home and ripped up some of the siding of her trailer. The wind also dropped a limb on top of her Ford Fiesta.

Charles McCon, whose home is near the S. Satsuma Road and La. Hwy. 42 intersection, said his wife called him in a panic at 9:40 about the tornado, which knocked over a large oak tree that was more than 75 years old.

McCon said he has lived in the house with for the last 26 years and had never experienced a tornado until Thursday.

“We survived pretty good, but we took a pretty good blow,” McCon said.

If you are having issues with damage, flooding, or need help, contact Emergency Services through the parish at 225-686-3066 or email eoc@lpgov.com.