The South Branch of the Livingston Parish Library system will close for three weeks later this month for “major repairs,” officials announced Thursday.
In a statement on the library system’s website and social media pages, officials said the closure would run from Monday, Nov. 14, through Sunday, Dec. 4. The type of work being done to the branch was not specified.
The South Branch serves patrons in the southern part of the parish.
“Connect with us on social media for branch updates,” officials said.
The South Branch, which opened in June 2007, is one of five Livingston Parish Library branches. It is located in the southern portion of Livingston Parish along LA Highway 444, roughly halfway between French Settlement and Killian.
For patrons of the South Branch, the LPL Digital Library remains available at www.mylpl.info/DigitalLibrary.
