South Satsuma Road and Bonnie Bleu Drive will be closed to thru traffic at the end of May and into the middle of June, according to the Department of Public Works.
South Satsuma Road, located in Livingston, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 23-June 10.
Bonnie Bleu Drive, located in Walker, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 28-31 as well as June 13-19.
Both South Satsuma Road and Bonnie Bleu are being closed for road repairs. Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the Department of Public Works office at (225) 686-3030.
