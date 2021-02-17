Livingston Parish and others parts of southeast Louisiana are under a winter weather advisory until noon on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
In a weather update, forecasters said portions of southeast and southern Mississippi as well as southeast Louisiana can expect “patchy light freezing drizzle.”
This comes two days after a rare ice storm hit Louisiana.
Total ice accumulations on Wednesday are expected to be less than one-tenth of an inch, which could add weight to already-frozen power lines, power poles, and trees. The ice accumulation could also lead to dangerous travel.
Weather experts are urging people to, “Slow down and use caution while traveling.”
“The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute, especially on elevated roadways such as bridges and overpasses,” NWS said. “Conditions will improve later this morning as temperatures warm above freezing.”
Warmer air is expected to move into the area during the late morning to midday hours with all liquid precipitation expected through the remainder of the day.
Gov. John Bel Edwards took to social media to implore people to be careful when traveling.
“This morning, streets and sidewalks are still very dangerous to be on,” Edwards said. “We’ve had multiple deaths related to people slipping and falling on ice. Please be careful if it is necessary to leave your home and walk cautiously when outdoors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.