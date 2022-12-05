Southeastern Louisiana University will honor its fall 2022 graduates with two commencement ceremonies at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Dec. 10, university officials announced.
Scheduled in the University Center, the first ceremony will honor graduates in the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, the College of Education, and the College of Science and Technology. The second ceremony will honor the College of Business and the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.
The university will confer degrees on 1,000 students who are graduating with bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees.
Due to parking limitations, candidates are urged to arrive early, as parking will be available in lots around the University Center on a first-come basis. Graduates and guests parking on south campus should utilize the shuttle or tunnel. Carpooling is strongly encouraged.
No guest tickets will be issued or required for entry
In recent years, Southeastern has instituted additional safety and security measures, including a mandatory clear bag policy, bag checks for guest entry, and a list of prohibited items. The list is available at www.southeastern.edu/commencement by clicking the guest information for winter commencement tab.
The Southeastern Channel will livestream commencement for family and friends unable to attend. The 10 a.m. ceremony live stream can be accessed at https://youtu.be/QpxxdzcTMi0 and the 3 p.m. at https://youtu.be/FV1CJlOQ7rg.
After the ceremonies, each will also be available via on-demand at the YouTube links above. The week following graduation, the ceremonies will be broadcasted on the Southeastern Channel (Charter Spectrum 199, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV, thesoutheasternchannel.com) and via on-demand at http://thesoutheasternchannel.com/programs/graduation/.
During the 3 p.m. ceremony, Southeastern will honor Tangipahoa Parish Superintendent of Schools Melissa Stilley with the university’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
A veteran educator with 35 years in the field, Stilley has served at every instructional level in the public school system as a classroom teacher, assistant principal, principal, supervisor of curriculum and instruction, and chief academic officer.
In July 2012, she was tapped for a role as network leader in the district support division of the Louisiana Department of Education. Over the next several years, Stilley had the opportunity to work with over half of the public school districts across the state. In 2018, she “returned home” after being appointed to serve as Tangipahoa’s first female Superintendent of Schools.
More information about the commencement ceremonies can be found at southeastern.edu/commencement.
