Southeastern appoints Lopez dean of College of Business

Tara’ Lopez, a member of the Southeastern Louisiana University faculty for 15 years, has been named dean of the College of Business.
Her appointment is pending approval by the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors.
“Dr. Lopez is a hands-on, visionary leader who understands the needs of our students, faculty, and external stakeholders,” said Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Tena L. Golding.
“She has a tremendous work ethic, a strong commitment to collaboration and an appreciation of the power of communication. I am confident that Dr. Lopez is the right choice for leading our College of Business now and well into the future.”
Lopez, a professor of marketing, has served as interim dean of the college since Aug. 1, 2021. As interim dean, she implemented the Fall Business Browse event in conjunction with Meet the Firms, where 26 employers attended; secured a $40,000 grant for the Global Learning Classroom installed this spring; secured a $13,000 donation for the Multimedia and Distance Learning Studio installed this spring; and developed a community sponsorship program that raised $15,000 supporting College of Business scholarships, internships and events.
She is also the co-founder and has served as the co-director of the Professional Sales program from 2018-2021, served as director of the Panama’ Bilingue Program at Southeastern from 2014-2020, and is the co-founder and has served as co-director of the Business in Panama’ International Study Abroad program since 2008.
The Southeastern College of Business is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), the world’s largest business education alliance. More than 2,000 students are enrolled in six undergraduate degree programs, an MBA program and an Executive MBA program.
