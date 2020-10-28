Southeastern Louisiana University will extend remote instruction through Thursday, Oct. 29, due to the rapid strengthening of Hurricane Zeta, officials have announced.
“Due to the intensification of Hurricane Zeta, Southeastern is extending remote instruction and work through Thursday, Oct. 29,” the university said via social media.
All classes at all Southeastern campuses will be remote Wednesday and Thursday, and non-essential staff will work remotely through Thursday, according to the statement. Staff previously identified as essential personnel will report to work as normal.
Campus events scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday are being postponed.
The plan is to return to normal operations on Friday.
Hurricane Zeta is expected to strike the Gulf coast Wednesday evening as a Category 2 storm. As of 10 a.m, it was 220 southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River, moving north at 18 mph with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph.
For more information from Southeastern Louisiana University, visit southeastern.edu.
