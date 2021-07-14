Southeastern Louisiana University’s logo is getting a fresh look.
This week, leaders officially launched new logos for both the university and athletics in an attempt to reinvent its visual identity.
The changes come as the university approaches its 100th anniversary in 2025.
“Since its opening in 1925, Southeastern has had a long and storied history of empowering generations of students to reach for and achieve their best future,” said Southeastern President John L. Crain in a statement.
“As we are in the final years of our first century and beginning to envision our second century, the time has come to update and unify the university’s brand and identity.”
SLU partnered with Dallas, Texas-based Torch Creative for the rebranding and Wednesday’s reveal was the culmination of a months-long effort. Southeastern joins previous Torch Creative clients such as the NBA, the NHL, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Nebraska, among others.
Drawing from elements of Southeastern’s identity, campus and heritage, the new logos “bridge Southeastern’s history and future,” Crain said. The changes include a new university logo, a new Lion Spirit mark, a new primary athletics logo, a new athletics stand-alone “S” mark, and a new athletics “SLU” acronym mark.
“Logos should reflect our character, strengths, excellence and values. These new logos do just that,” added Crain. “The logo change is merely the beginning of a process to give Southeastern a modern brand identity that will lead us into the centennial anniversary.”
The university-wide update to logos is only the beginning. Crain said Southeastern will soon refresh its website before later launching “an entirely new brand platform that will encompass all that we say and do here at University.”
“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to identify the best of what we are, unify our voice, and proclaim it loudly,” Crain said.
To preview and learn more about the new logos, visit https://youtu.be/9BnpVKtBaTs.
Included in the logo updates are:
-- The new primary athletics logo features SLU overlaying the state of Louisiana. The L in the acronym logo is accentuated by the image of the home state of Southeastern Louisiana University. The primary logo will also be featured on the Lion football helmets.
-- The new Lion head logo’s design features a regal version of the Southeastern mascot that is both fierce and wise. The logo will be featured at midfield of the new GeoSurfaces Strawberry Stadium turf for SLU football and soccer contests this fall.
-- The new “S” logo is a sleeker, more modern version of the traditional iconic image associated with the Lions and Lady Lions.
