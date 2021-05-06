Next week, graduates will be able to start searching for the next step.
Southeastern Louisiana University and Northshore Technical Community College are teaming up to host a graduation celebration and community hiring expo on Tuesday, May 11.
The outdoor event will run from 3-6 p.m. on the adjacent Livingston Parish campuses. It is open to high school and college graduates.
All skill levels are welcome, and positions will be available in the field of industry, healthcare, culinary, retail, administration, and more. Recent graduates, adults looking for a career change, or anyone ready to move up to a higher position are encouraged to attend.
Large and small businesses alike will be present, including North Oaks Health System, Martin Brower, Ferrara Fire, Southland Steel, and Raising Cane’s, among others.
The endeavor is a collaboration among Southeastern’s Livingston Center, Livingston Parish School Board, the Livingston Parish WorkReady U program, and Northshore Technical Community College.
During the event, all 2021 Livingston Parish high school graduates will receive free food, sno-balls, and raffle prizes (while supplies last).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.