Hours after a victim was abducted at gunpoint and sexually assaulted near Southeastern Louisiana University, campus police said a suspect is in custody.
Shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, campus police received a report “of an abduction and sexual assault” that occurred in the area of North Oak Street and West Dakota Street.
The crime occurred around 8 a.m., and authorities said, “The victim stated the suspect produced a firearm during the incident.”
After asking for the public’s help identifying and locating the suspect and suspect’s car, campus police issued a statement saying they had a suspect in custody and had also located the vehicle. The statement was made at 2:48 p.m., roughly seven hours after the alleged crime.
“Additional updates and suspect information will be disseminated as it becomes available,” authorities said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.