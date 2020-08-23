Southeastern Louisiana University will close campus in anticipation of tropical storms Marco and Laura, which are expected to hit Louisiana this week.
The announcement comes as the storms work their way to the Louisiana coast, with forecasters predicting Marco and Laura to make landfall within 48 to 72 hours of each other, starting on Monday.
Southeastern’s campus will be closed beginning Monday, Aug. 24, through Friday, Aug. 28. All classes and other scheduled activities are cancelled during the closure. Sims Memorial Library will close at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23.
Southeastern officials urge faculty to implement disaster recovery/operational plans. Employees previously identified as essential during tropical weather events should report to duty as scheduled. Any questions should be directed to employees’ immediate supervisors.
Students living on campus are encouraged to return home if they can safely do so. International and other students who cannot return home will be accommodated, as dining and other campus services will be maintained to the extent possible.
Any future updates will be posted at southeastern.edu.
