There's a lot of uncertainty in the air surrounding COVID-19 and it's spread through the United States.
Within that uncertainty, a rocky beginning to the economic stimulus package passed by President Donald Trump has not helped individual fears. Specifically, the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) 7a loan has had a beginning marred by controversy.
With many businesses experiencing a financial crisis during the governor's 'stay at home' order, as well as social distancing mandates across the country, finding accurate information is paramount for local businesses to stay afloat during this unprecedented time.
But, a local small business development center wants to help businesses navigate the SBA chaos and get their applications prepared and sent.
Southeastern's Louisiana Small Business Development Center (SBDC), head by William Joubert, is offering interactive webinars to explain the two types of SBA loans that were issued in response to the novel coronavirus and it's effect on business:
- Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL)
- Paycheck Protection Program 7a Loans (PPP)
"As an SBA funded program, the SBDC has been assisting businesses for over 20 years," Joubert explained. "SBA, our funding partner, provides training to their staff and gives daily updates on these loan programs."
The webinars will occur twice-a-day, beginning on Monday, April 6 and running through Thursday, April 9. EIDL explanations begin at 9 a.m., while the PPP explanations begin at 2 p.m.
To register for one the webinars, follow this link and tap the green bar for your registration -----> SBA webinars
Anyone who would like to jump straight into comparing both line types, through an Excel spreadsheet, can download it here -----> Loan comparisons
"I would like to encourage people to attend both webinars and they should have enough information and confidence to select which program OR programs to apply for," Joubert said.
For more information, you can contact the SBDC directly at 1-985-549-3831.
About SBDC
Since 1984, the Louisiana Small Business Development Center (LSBDC) has provided the tools and resources necessary to help businesses grow and compete in an increasingly challenging global economy. We offer FREE business consulting and affordable training seminars designed to help you attract customers, improve operations, increase sales, and successfully access capital. Our interactions may be brief or long-term, but our ultimate objective is to improve Louisiana's economy through job creation and increased tax revenues and with an eye on the Louisiana Governors Vision 2020 Plan. Our center is funded by the US Small Business Administration,Louisiana Economic Development,and Southeastern Louisiana University.
Since 2003, SBDC has:
- Consulted 2,396 entrepreneurs (about 400 per year).
- Helped secure over $256 million in loans and equity capital ($890,00 per week)
- Obtained funding for over 80% of our projects
- Created 2,022 jobs (about 7 jobs per week)
- Retained 642 (about 2 jobs per week)
- Provided over 21,000 hours of training to businesses and staff throughout the Northshore.
