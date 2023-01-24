A self-described “true crime fanatic” who holds a master’s degree in criminal justice, most of Kelly Jennings’ life centers around crime.
When she’s not researching crime, she’s teaching about crime.
When she’s not teaching about crime, she’s reading about crime.
And now in her spare time, she’s podcasting about crime.
Jennings uses her time in law enforcement and corrections combined with experience as a criminal justice educator to give listeners insights into the nature of crime in her new podcast series, “Unspeakable.”
In the podcast, Jennings aims to tell the “shocking” stories “of real crimes with real victims.” The podcast debuted in 2022 and had 10 episodes in its first season. The second season began in early January. Episodes are released on Wednesdays.
“Unspeakable” is available on all audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify.
Jennings discussed “Unspeakable” during a recent podcast with The News, saying the series comes from her “organic” fascination with true crime.
“A lot of my inspiration comes from the books that I read, and I like to read books about victims or the families of the victims,” she said. “Not just by the press. A first-hand account.”
Though Jennings has spent her career in crime, she is a newcomer to the podcast game. Her foray into the genre came on “Bloody Angola,” a series in which local podcasters Woody Overton and Jim Chapman discuss the history of Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, the state’s oldest and only maximum security prison.
On their podcast, Overton and Chapman’s episodes include a mixture of historical sources, first-hand accounts, and interviews. Given Jennings’ experience as a classifications officer at Angola, she was a natural choice to appear on the show.
“Because I worked at Angola, they invited me to talk on their podcast,” Jennings said. “I wasn’t sure I wanted to do that, but then my husband urged me to do it. So I jumped in, and it just evolved into [me] doing one on my own.”
After deciding to make her own podcast, Jennings knew she wanted it to be about crime to help people understand the criminal justice system, “everything from the commission of a crime to the death penalty.”
But she also wanted a heavy focus to be on the victims of the crimes she discusses. In her experience, their stories often get forgotten.
“Something that struck me was, we all love true crime, but sometimes we seem to skip over the victim,” Jennings said. “It’s like, ‘Wait a minute.’ Sure, these people did horrific things that aren’t normal, and that’s why we’re so in shock, but let’s not also forget that the victim was real and what that victim went through was real and traumatic.”
For the first season, several of Jennings’ episodes centered around cases involving teenagers, something she said likely stems from her 15 years as a high school criminal justice educator. Jennings said she has “a huge heart for teenagers, especially in the realm of sex abuse,” and she feels “a personal responsibility to educate others on the signs.”
Jennings spent three episodes discussing the story of Lily Palazzi, a survivor of incest, abuse and pedophilia who detailed her experiences in her memoir “My Daddy the Pedophile.” She also spent a few episodes explaining school shootings, focusing on the deadly shootings at Columbine High School in 1999 and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.
Jennings said her biggest hope is for listeners to learn about the warning signs of crimes and not just listen to her show for the “crazy story.” She understands the stories she’s sharing on her podcast are not “comfortable or normal or right,” but they are important to discuss.
“I want to tell crime, but I want people to learn from it,” she said. “Learn the signs. Learn what you’re looking for. So not only is it this crazy story, but there is some information we should know of what we could do to change in the future, maybe potentially save someone who might have been a victim.”
Jennings said she is working on multiple cases at a time for Season 2, which officially launched Jan. 11. She said she’ll be going over “some older cases… that brought about change in our laws,” such as the case behind why sex offenders are required to register.
Her hope, she said, is to inspire thought and hopefully change.
“We wonder about how people get away with such immoral and indecent things in our society, and it’s because people are so unsuspecting,” she said. “It (the podcast) is a learning experience, almost. Because if you haven’t learned it, then you’re not gonna get it.”
“Unspeakable” is produced by Jim Chapman, of Envision Podcast Productions. For more information or to find episodes, visit its website, www.unspeakablethepodcast.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.