Innovation and ingenuity are two words that marketing professionals and retailers know well. They have to, in order to stay current with the latest trends and requirements to be at the top of their game.
No one does it quite like James-Adam McCants of Sport 'N Center in Denham Springs.
McCants, who manages the day-to-day at the store, visits retail and marketing conferences every year (outside of COVID) to see the latest and greatest in apparel and specialized marketing items. He also works with local media and marketing outlets to work through what's popular and what's not, and see where those markets are trending.
During 2018 and 2019, Sport 'N Center worked with the Yellow Pages to see what metrics stuck out the 'best' among requests for specialized items, and 'engraving' topped the list. While the shop had an engraver for basic trophy plate descriptions, since the 1980s, the machine didn't work well for any kind of surface passed that.
So, McCants began doing his research on laser engravers and made a deal with his boss. James would settle for a smaller version of the engraver if his boss, Stacy Phipps, agreed to move to a larger version if the first machine paid for itself in the first year.
McCants got his way - and then some.
The initial engraver was roughly one third the size of the bigger one that was most recently purchased, but the original did it's work - even during COVID. According to McCants, the biggest item request they had was engraving drink tumblers.
"The insulated tumbler is something that everybody has multiples of," McCants explained, "and even though you may try to keep track of your tumbler, at any kind of public event there's several tumblers that look just like yours.
"So customization becomes key in 'hey that's my cup, get your hands off my cup' type situation," McCants said with a laugh. McCants added that it's a big marketing piece for businesses.
The smaller machine also worked on wood products. Sport 'N Center could take any imagine and scan it into a computer. The engraver would then scale the image to the appropriate size for the piece of wood it would be engraving and then get to work 'lasering in' the picture.
James-Adam said that the success of the smaller machine felt great, but he understands why Phipps pushed for them to take the 'grow into the market' type route. Outside of a large cost difference, described as 'several 0s,' McCants said that there were questions of whether or not the market truly existed, would people show up?
Could the machine operate as advertised?
Could Sport 'N Center find and train the right people to run the machine?
Thanks to the trial run with the smaller engraver, the retail shop found out the answer to all of those questions was, 'yes.'
With the arrival of the new machine, and training complete, McCants said one of the first new type products Sport 'N Center could engrave fit right in with the motif of the store - baseball gloves.
Like the tumblers mentioned before, gloves are usually pretty similar, explained McCants, so having your name engraved on the glove helps identify it as yours - and makes it a little more special.
They could also do baseball bats - metal or wood.
Going along with gloves and wood products, the new machine can do larger wood decor for offices and walls, as well as leather-type pieces. One of the newest customers he's seen with the new engraver? Brides and grooms making presents for their wedding party.
Sport 'N Center is slowly expanding their website to show some of the items they can create with the new engraver, but McCants explained they have to exercise caution - they don't want to reveal a gift before that item has reached it's intended recipient.
"So for now, it's best to come into the store to see exactly what we can do," McCants explained, "or bring your item and let us take a look."
Sport 'N Center is located at 205 S. Range Avenue in Denham Springs, and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Customers can call 225-664-7386 to receive more information.
