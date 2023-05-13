A local sporting goods store is selling T-shirts to honor and raise funds for Cpl. Shawn Kelly, the Denham Springs police officer who was critically injured in a shootout Thursday.
Sport-N-Center said shirts will be ready for pick-up or shipping on May 26. The deadline to order is May 21.
The black T-shirt, sweater, or hoodie features Kelly’s name on the front above law enforcement symbols.
All proceeds from the T-shirt sales will be donated to Kelly’s family, officials said.
Kelly was responding to “a disturbance” between a male and female in the Spring Park Plaza around 4:30 p.m. Thursday when a suspect shot and struck him “multiple times.” The shooter, who was identified as 30-year-old Justin Roberts, then fled the scene before he was shot and captured near the Highway 190 and Range Avenue intersection.
Roberts later died hours later from his injuries, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said.
Kelly has been in critical condition since the shooting, and his story has gained attention across the state. A blood drive at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge on Friday collected more than 185 liters of blood, leading to more drives being scheduled at the hospital.
In a Friday update, Sgt. Scott Sterling said Kelly’s family members have “all expressed a tremendous amount of gratitude towards the community and the outcry of support they have received.”
“The family asks that everyone continue to pray for Cpl Kelly,” Sterling said.
There will be a moment of prayer held at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Petco parking lot, where the shooting occurred.
