No major injuries have been reported from a structure fire that local firefighters worked late Monday night.
In a post on Facebook, officials from Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2 said Albany and Springfield firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire on Strawberry Lane just before 10 p.m. Monday.
The City of Hammond Fire Department and Hammond Rural Fire Department assisted with manpower and water, officials said.
All residents were able to escape the fire, though one was transported to the hospital “to be checked out,” the post said. The Red Cross was contacted to assist the family.
The exact cause of the fire is not known, but it is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Other entities that assisted were Acadian Ambulance Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Albany Police Department, and Springfield Police Department.
“We appreciate all of the responders that assisted tonight,” officials said.
