A Springfield man who was riding a bicycle late Tuesday night died after a car struck him as he turned onto a state highway, according to Louisiana State Police.
Perry Winder, 59, was killed after a car struck him as he turned left from Giles Road onto LA Highway 42 in Springfield, LSP spokesperson Kate Stegall said in a statement.
Stegall said the accident occurred around 9 p.m. Tuesday. Through investigation, troopers learned that a 2018 Mazda 3 was traveling east on LA Highway 42 as Winder was riding a Schwinn bicycle on Giles Road.
“[Winder] turned left from Giles Road onto LA 42, entering the path of the Mazda as it was struck,” Stegall said.
Winder was not wearing a safety helmet, and his bicycle was not equipped with lighting, according to Stegall. He suffered “serious injuries” and was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.
Impairment on the part of Winder is unknown and toxicology samples will be obtained for testing, Stegall said. Impairment is not suspected on the part of the driver of the Mazda.
The investigation is ongoing.
